From Mumbai to Indian Team, Shardul Thakur Always Makes His Mark

The Early Years

Not the fittest in his initial years, Shardul was part of the Mumbai squad that won the Ranji Trophy in 2012/13 but he wasn’t a big contributor in the campaign and was asked to get in shape by his teammates.

The 1991-born all-rounder worked his socks off, got leaner and meaner, and then as the cliché goes, there was no looking back. 74 wickets in the next two seasons meant Shardul Thakur was a name that could not be ignored, and a call up to the India A set up was his reward for going back to the drawing board and starting on a clean slate.

But that wasn’t his first tryst with hurdles in his career!

Once spotted by coach Dinesh Lad, the main worry for Shardul Thakur and his father would be dealing with the time and effort of playing cricket seriously, at a time when the class ten exams were knocking on the door.

"I saw him playing in 2006 in Mumbai against our school team, Swami Vivekanand International School. Playing for Tarapur Vidya Mandir, Shardul scored 78 runs and also picked five wickets. Impressed by his performance, I asked him to join my school. I asked him to tell his parents to contact him. I told his father that Shardul had a lot of talent and could play top level cricket," Lad was quoted as saying by IANS.

"However, his father declined, saying Shardul had (class X) board exams and also the journey from Palghar to Mumbai was more than two-and-a-half hours, which was very difficult. Then I talked to my wife and asked her if we could keep a boy at our home so that he can play here in Mumbai. My wife agreed and we bought him home," he added.