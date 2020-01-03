Four-Day Test: A Boon or Bane For the Traditional Form of Cricket?

If the pink ball and Day-Night Test wasn’t enough, now International Cricket Council (ICC) are mulling to bring in a more drastic and destructive change to the most traditional format of the game. The parent body has proposed to reduce the duration of a Test match from five days to four days from the 2023 World Test Championship with the aim to free up some of the international calendar.

But the house is already divided since ICC came up with the proposal. On one hand we have both former and current cricketers who have opposed this move. Their argument is simply based on the fact that a five-day affair continue to test the calibre of a cricketer and the fifth day allows to keep in check the weather factor and more importantly the time factor, which is the true essence of Test cricket – the survival against time.