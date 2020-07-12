Former Indian Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Tests Positive For COVID-19
Chetan Chauhan has been admitted in the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Lucknow.
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19, it has been reported. Chauhan was tested on 10 June and the result turned out positive.
Chauhan has been admitted in the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Lucknow.
The former Indian cricketer’s family is undergoing tests for the virus and they have been put under quarantine for the moment.
Chauhan is the third former international cricketer who has contracted the virus after ex-Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Scotland’s Majid Haq. Both of them have now recovered.
Ten Pakistan cricket team members have also tested positive for the virus. The players were to depart for the tour of England last month.
Chetan Chauhan has played 40 Tests and 7 ODIs for India with a career average of 31.57 scoring 2084 runs in red ball cricket. In 50-overs cricket, he managed 153 runs at an average of 21.85.
He played the Ranji Trophy for Delhi and Maharashtra and had also received the Arjuna Award in 1981.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.