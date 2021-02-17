Former SA Captain Faf du Plessis Retires From Test Cricket
Faf took over the captaincy in 2016 from AB de Villiers and led South Africa in 36 Tests
Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has decided to call time on his Test career after 69 appearances in the format. The senior pro said that he had wanted to finish with the series at home against Australia that was scheduled to start later this month, which Australia have postponed indefinitely.
The 36-year-old made his debut in Adelaide when South Africa were on tour in 2012/13, and was named the Player of the Match for his 78 and 110 not out in a memorable draw. He batted with grit and helped South Africa play out four-and-a-half sessions on a wearing pitch. He went on to hit ten centuries and 21 half-centuries in Tests, ending with 4163 runs at an average of 40.02.
"It has been an honour to play for my country in all the formats of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket. If someone had told me 15 years ago, that I would play 69 Test matches for South Africa and captained the side, I wouldn't have believed them. I stand in a place of utmost gratitude for a Test career full of blessings bestowed on me," the 36-year-old wrote in his statement.
"The next two years are the ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so I can be the best player I can possibly be. I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer to the Proteas in this format," he said.
He also clarified that he is not retiring from ODI cricket yet. "This does not mean that ODI cricket is longer in the plans,. I'm just making T20 cricket the priority in the short term," he said.
Faf took over the captaincy in 2016 from AB de Villiers and led South Africa in 36 Tests, before stepping down in January 2020 after the home series against England.
He finished with 18 wins and 15 losses, however the final legs of his tenure wasn’t as good as the start and South Africa lost eight Tests, a run that began with the 2-0 home defeat to Sri Lanka in February 2019.
The veteran however will continue to be available for selection in both the limited-overs formats, and is keen to play a part at the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in India. He is also part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2021.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.