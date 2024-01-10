Ex-Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Jailed for 8 Years in Rape Case: Report

The Kathmandu District Court reportedly sentenced the former Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years in jail for rape. The court found Lamichhane guilty of raping a woman identified as Gaushala-26 in a hotel in Tilganga on 21 August 2022. The verdict carried not just a hefty jail term but also imposed a Rs 300,000 fine and mandated Rs 200,000 in compensation to the victim, said local media reports.

The legal saga began on September 6, 2022, when the victim filed the rape case against the cricketer. Despite the conviction, the court dismissed her assertion of being a minor at the time of the incident, refusing to acknowledge the birth dates presented in her academic documents.