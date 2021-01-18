Former India Spinner BS Chandrasekhar Hospitalised in Bengaluru

Legendary India leg-spinner B.S. Chandrasekhar has been admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of fatigue and slurring in speech.

"Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home in two days," his wife Sandhya Chandrasekhar Bhagwath stated in her release to the media on Monday.

She added that Chandrasekhar was fine and was watching the Australia-India Test match when he suddenly complained of fatigue and slurring in speech. "So we took him to the hospital," she said.