Suresh Raina Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old made the announcement via his official Twitter account and thanked the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, IPL side Chennai Super Kings, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla and fans for offering him support.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI @UPCACricket @ChennaiIPL @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,” Raina tweeted.