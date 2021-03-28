Former India Cricketer S Badrinath Tests Positive for COVID-19

"I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advice from my physician. TC & stay safe," added the batsman, who represented Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and also played IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

He played 145 first-class matches in his 16-year career.

Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar had also tested positive for Covid-19. The world's highest run-getter in Test cricket and ODI cricket shared the information on his twitter handle on Saturday.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," wrote Tendulkar.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he concluded.

Former India hard-hitting all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also tested positive for Covid-19.

"I've tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," wrote Pathan.