Former India Cricketer Irfan Pathan Tests COVID-19 Positive
Irfan Pathan is the latest to test positive after Sachin Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan.
Another India Legends player who played at the Road Safety World Series tournament has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar announced that he had tested positive for the virus, and his announcement was followed by similar ones from Irfan's half-brother Yusuf Pathan, and S Badrinath.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan wrote. "Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health."
Former India and Tamil Nadu batsman S Badrinath has tested positive for COVID-19. Badrinath becomes the third player from India Legends team for the recently concluded Road Safety World Series to test positive for the virus. Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had announced on Saturday that they too were infected.
India Legends had won the tournament, beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final.
The tournament was played with plenty of people – with little mask protection and social distancing – in attendance at the stands in Raipur. Even when the BCCI had closed the gates for the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad, the ROad Safety Series continued with crowd in Raipur.
During the Road Safety Series, Tendulkar had also uploaded a video where he pranks the medical staff taking his Covid-19 test. In the post, he went on to say that he had undertaken 277 tests, while had played 200 Tests for India.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.