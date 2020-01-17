Former India All-Rounder Bapu Nadkarni Passes Away at 86
Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, best known for bowling a record 21 successive maiden overs in a Test match against England, died on Friday, family sources confirmed.
Nadkarni was 86 and is survived by his wife and one daughter. "He died of old-age related problems," his son-in-law Vijay Khare told PTI.
Nadkarni, a left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, played 41 Tests in which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures.
The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and played his last Test at Auckland against the same opponents in 1968 under MAK Pataudi's captaincy.
However, he rose to fame after he bowled 21 successive maidens. His figures in that Madras (now Chennai) Test read 32-27-5-0.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)