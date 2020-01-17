Former India All-Rounder Bapu Nadkarni Passes Away at 86

Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, best known for bowling a record 21 successive maiden overs in a Test match against England, died on Friday, family sources confirmed.

Nadkarni was 86 and is survived by his wife and one daughter. "He died of old-age related problems," his son-in-law Vijay Khare told PTI.

Nadkarni, a left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, played 41 Tests in which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures.