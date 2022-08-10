Former ICC Elite Panel Umpire Rudi Koertzen Passes Away Aged 73

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday expressed sadness at the sudden demise of former international umpire Rudi Koertzen.

The-73-year-old, who officiated in 331 international matches in a career stretching from 1992 to 2010, died in a car accident in South Africa on Tuesday.

"Rudi was among the best umpires of his generation and one players had utmost respect for. He officiated in international games for close to two decades and the ICC relied on him for some big matches during this period," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a release.