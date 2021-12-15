Former Australian Cricketer Michael Slater Arrested

A report in abc.net.au said on Wednesday that, "Slater appeared at Manly Local Court via video link and crossed his arms on the screen as details of the alleged breach were revealed. The court was told that, during a two-and-a-half hour window on Tuesday evening, Mr Slater allegedly sent at least 66 text messages and made 18 phone calls to the complainant."



As per the report, the prosecutor termed the nature of the messages as "harassing and highly offensive".



In October this year, Slater had appeared in court after he was "charged with stalking/intimidating" his partner of three years in an alleged incident. It was then reported that he was arrested "at his home in Manly, north of Sydney and taken to Manly police station".



Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command, NSW had then been quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz that Slater was "arrested and taken to Manly police station, where he was charged with use (of a) carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm."



On Wednesday, Slater's lawyer, James McLoughlin, was quoted as saying that his client suffered from an alcohol disorder and had been receiving treatment in hospital since he was originally granted bail.



"But he had relapsed and slipped up once," McLoughlin was quoted as saying.



McLoughlin said that at the time Slater sent the messaged and made phone calls, "the disorder was heavily at play".



The lawyer pleaded that Slater be released on bail "with conditions including that he travel directly to his sister's house until a Northern Beaches Hospital bed was available".