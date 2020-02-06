Former Australia Coach Darren Lehmann to Undergo Bypass Surgery

Lehmann was on the Gold Coast to watch his son Jake play for the Cricket Australia XI against the England Lions. The two-time World Cup winner played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs for Australia and coached the country to Ashes series wins in 2013-14 and 2017-18.

He coached the Brisbane Heat in the domestic Twenty20 season and has signed to coach the Leeds-based team in England's new domestic competition, The Hundred.