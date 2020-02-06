Former Australia Coach Darren Lehmann to Undergo Bypass Surgery
Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann will undergo a heart bypass surgery in Brisbane on Saturday.
Lehmann experienced chest pains on the morning of his 50th birthday on Wednesday while on the Gold Coast. His family said the heart scare was assessed in hospital, where Lehmann is continuing to rest.
Lehmann was on the Gold Coast to watch his son Jake play for the Cricket Australia XI against the England Lions. The two-time World Cup winner played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs for Australia and coached the country to Ashes series wins in 2013-14 and 2017-18.
He coached the Brisbane Heat in the domestic Twenty20 season and has signed to coach the Leeds-based team in England's new domestic competition, The Hundred.
