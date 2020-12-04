Force Majeure Clause Likely if BCCI First-class Contracts Happen  

The BCCI may eventually bring in a contract system together with the state associations for first-class cricketers, meaning it could be joint effort.

"The BCCI might do a contract system for all first-class cricketers. It could be jointly between BCCI and state associations, but it depends whether it will be 50-50 or 70-30, 80-20 with state bodies," said the official.

However, the contracts will most likely include a force majeure clause, that may make room for calamities like the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Force majeure clause is always there. You cannot foresee contingencies. All those clauses are there and it all depends on how you do it. The baseline is to help cricketers get more money so they don't struggle in their lives, concentrate on cricket. In the present scenario, there is no cricket so it is difficult to pay," said the official.