4th T20I: NZ Put India to Bat, Williamson Ruled Out Due to Injury
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against India in the fourth T20 international at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday, 31 January.
Meanwhile, in a big blow for hosts New Zealand, their in-form skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Wellington tie with a left-shoulder injury sustained while diving in the field during the third T20I in Hamilton.
India made a flurry of changes in the playing, as expected, with the series already under belt. While vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were rested, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini were roped in as their replacements in the playing XI.
For New Zealand, Tom Bruce replaced struggling Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell came in for Williamson.
India lead the five-match series 3-0 and have already registered their first T20 series win in New Zealand, after winning the third T20 international via Super Over. Skipper Williamson led his side from the front with the bat, scoring 95 off 48 balls, but was unable to take his team home as the match ended in a tie after regulation 20 overs.
Earlier, India registered two contrasting wins in the first two T20Is in Auckland. In the first encounter, India chased down 204 to win by 6 wickets. In the next match, India bowled New Zealand out for 132 before successfully chasing it down with 7 wickets in hand.
Playing XI
India: Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
