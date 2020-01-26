India vs NZ 2nd T20I: Kiwis off to Flying Start at Eden Park

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bat after winning the toss at Eden Park on Sunday. They had opted to bat first in the first T20I as well but despite putting 203/5 on the board, they went on to lose the match.

India skipper Virat Kohli, meanwhile, said he would have opted to field first though had he won the toss. India did not tinker with their winning combination and are unchanged for the second T20I.

“Same thing, happy days (On both teams getting to do what they wanted). We had a brilliant chase the other night and we wanted to field first. We were talking in the dug-out that had me and KL batted through, we would have won with two overs to spare,” he said.