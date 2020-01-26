India vs NZ 2nd T20I: Kiwis off to Flying Start at Eden Park
Colin Munro and Martin Guptill started from where they had left in the first T20I against India as the duo provided a flying start to New Zealand in the second match at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, January 26 2020.
At the end of the fifth over, New Zealand were comfortably placed at 39 for no loss with Guptill, the more aggressive of the two batsmen, batting on 25 off 16 balls.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bat after winning the toss at Eden Park on Sunday. They had opted to bat first in the first T20I as well but despite putting 203/5 on the board, they went on to lose the match.
India skipper Virat Kohli, meanwhile, said he would have opted to field first though had he won the toss. India did not tinker with their winning combination and are unchanged for the second T20I.
“Same thing, happy days (On both teams getting to do what they wanted). We had a brilliant chase the other night and we wanted to field first. We were talking in the dug-out that had me and KL batted through, we would have won with two overs to spare,” he said.
“I think, it’s a gun wicket. We did well with the ball too in the last game. It suits better when we bowl first. We were happy with the performance, I don’t think there was any jet lag. We are going in with the same team. We want to do better in the field. We can stop extra 10 runs.”Virat Kohli, India captain
India drew first blood in the five-match T20I series as they coasted to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first match at Eden Park on Friday, 24 January 2020. Opting to field first, Virat Kohli’s men-in-blue were handed a daunting challenge of scaling a 204-run target by the Kiwis and Indian batsmen did it in style — with an over to spare.
It was also the highest overseas run-chase by India in a T20 international.
New Zealand had three half-centurions — Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor — guiding them to the mammoth 203-run total.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli led India’s run chase before Shreyas Iyer finished things in style with a quickfire 29-ball 58. While Indian batsmen had a stellar day out at the park, it wasn’t the best of days for Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami, who had both returned expensive figures.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett
