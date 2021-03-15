Fixing Mistakes & Returning Stronger Was Only Option: Prithvi Shaw

“It was a bit difficult but you know, my only thing was go-back and work hard, just those small mistakes, what was happening in Australia, just to fill those blanks and come back stronger,” Shaw said at the post match presentation when asked how did he come back strong after the Australia tour.

With a pronounced back-lift and the bat coming down at an angle from gully, made Shaw a candidate for bowled and leg before to deliveries coming in.

However, nothing of that sort has been visible in the Hazare Trophy where he smashed four tons including a record double hundred against Puducherry.

When asked about the effect captaincy had on his batting Shaw said that it makes him more focused.