Fitter, Successful Kohli Embarks on Third Test Tour of England

He returned four years later a much more successful batsman, topping the batting charts in the bilateral series with 593 runs across 10 innings at an average of 59.3.

He reaches England on Thursday as an accomplished leader too with a series win in Australia under his belt.

The 32-year-old Kohli has led India to 36 wins in 60 Tests as captain. The number of Test wins he has led India to are the most by an India captain.

"Firstly I am four years older (sic). That is one difference," Kohli told Indian media prior to departure on being asked the difference in Kohli of today and the one who toured England in 2014.