Fit-Again Prithvi Shaw Set to Join India a Squad in New Zealand

Young opener Prithvi Shaw will join the India A squad in New Zealand in the next 48 hours, having recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained during a Ranji Trophy game last week.

Unlike recent times, Prithvi's rehabilitation programme was handled by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which has cleared his return to competitive cricket.

"Prithvi Shaw will leave for New Zealand either on Thursday or latest by Friday. He has been declared fully fit," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.