IPL 2021 Final CSK vs KKR Live: KKR Eye 3rd Title; Dhoni's CSK Playing 9th Final

CSK have defeat KKR in 16 out of 24 times. This includes 5 of their last six meetings, starting from 2019. For KKR however, one of those 16 came in the 2012 final - in Chepauk, no less.

"It's the full team (effort). It was the first time we didn't qualify last year and emotions were quite high. But whatever games we had towards the end of last year, we made the most of it. A lot of batters made the most of that. That's the reason we have come back strongly. But credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team. Without that character, we couldn't have come back like this,” MS Dhoni said.

"Six off two [against DC in Q2], the odds were probably in favour of the bowling side, but Rahul Tripathi has done superbly well for us. It's a nice insight into our team culture - the young guys coming in feel free to express themselves. The backroom staff have created an environment for them to do this. With the squad we have, there's expectation. Hopefully we can implement all that we've strategised. We would like to keep going, playing against CSK, one of the best franchises in IPL history," Eoin Morgan said.