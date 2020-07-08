FAQ: Changes in Cricket Rules Due to COVID-19
International cricket returns on Wednesday, 8 July, with England’s home Test series against West Indies getting underway. England have a new skipper in Ben Stokes with Joe Root going on paternity leave and West Indies are captained by Jason Holder.
Both skippers have new rules to keep in mind as play gets underway, with the ICC’s Cricket Committee making a few interim amendments to ensure the safety of players in the time of COVID-19.
The ICC shared FAQs on the day of the first test. Here are some of the big questions, and their answers:
What are the key rules changes that have been made to the game?
- 1. COVID-19 Replacements – During a Test match, a team will be allowed to replace a player who(i) has tested positive for COVID-19, or (ii) is displaying symptoms of COVID-19, or (iii) has been forced to isolate because of contact tracing. In line with Concussion Replacements, the MatchReferee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement.
- 2. Ban on applying saliva to the ball – Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball.If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during and initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.
- 3. Non-neutral umpires – The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions of all international formats. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials.
- 4. Additional DRS Reviews – Teams will get an additional DRS review in each innings, increasing the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to three for Tests and two for the white-ball formats.
- 5. Code of Conduct – The ICC Cricket Operations team will support Match Referees when processing Code of Conduct breaches and a neutral Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee will conduct any hearings remotely via video link.
- 6. Additional logo allowed – A logo, not exceeding 32 square inches in size, may be placed on the chest of the Test match shirt and sweater in addition to the three other logos allowed as per regulations. This will apply through to the end of the 2020-21 season
Are these changes permanent? When will these interim changes be reviewed?
No, these changes in rules will not remain forever. They will be reviewed every three months.
Saliva is now banned but not sweat. Why so?
The ICC Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) has recommended that saliva is not used on the match ball because of the elevated risk of transmission of the virus through saliva and as such, the use of saliva to polish the ball is prohibited. The MAC advised, that it was highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted through sweat and saw no need to prohibit the use of sweat to polish the ball, whilst recommending that enhanced hygiene measures are implemented on and around the playing field.
What happens if a bowler applies saliva on a ball out of habit, by mistake?
The umpires have been instructed to show leniency during the initial period of adjustment, although players would have been used to the change in training and warm-up matches. Two official warnings will be given in each innings before any 5-run penalty is applied. Should saliva be used, the umpires will clean the ball before play resumes.
Why are there COVID-19 Replacements in Tests but not in ODIs and T20Is?
Players will go through pre-match medical screening each day, and it is less likely that any of the criteria that would trigger a COVID-19 replacement could present during a one-day match.
What happens if a player tests positive during the England v WI series?
The ECB has kept in place a dedicated COVID-19 Medical Officer throughout the series. If a player or match official becomes unwell, they will be isolated immediately, and the COVID-19 Medical Officer will inform Public Health England will be informed. The game can continue unless, there are close-contacts as defined by government policy and/or other symptomatic individuals.
Why does each team get an extra review per innings?
The decision made by the ICC’s committee headed by Anil Kumble made this decision to help support the less experienced umpires who may be officiating matches during this interim period.
Teams will now get three unsuccessful decisions per innings per side in Tests and two unsuccessful decisions per side in ODIs and T20Is.
