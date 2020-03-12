Fan at India-Aus Women’s T20 WC Final Diagnosed with Coronavirus

A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia in Melbourne on March 8 has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Melbourne Cricket Ground said on Wednesday but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low.

The final was won by Australia by 85 runs for a fifth world title.

"...a person who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19," the Melbourne Cricket Ground management said in a statement.