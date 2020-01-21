Faf du Plessis Hints at Fourth Test Being His Last at Home

"If I am brutally honest with myself, at the moment white-ball cricket is where I am most successful. In one-day cricket, my stats are up there with the best in the world. In T20 cricket, my stats are up there, but at the moment in Test cricket, my stats are not where they need to be. If you leave the team when they need you most, that's not my style," he said.

"One thing that I've always shown is that I have been under pressure a lot of times as a player and I've come through those times. In tough circumstances, I've played my best innings. I think that speaks for itself. I can't leave the team when they need me most, as one of the leaders in the team. We are in a transition, but I can't do it forever and it has been chipping away. For now, it's what we need. I think it will make it worse if I say I'm out," he added.

The fourth Test will be played at Johannesburg from January 24.