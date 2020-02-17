Faf Du Plessis Steps Down as South Africa’s ODI and T20I Captain

Faf du Plessis has stepped down from South Africa captaincy in Tests and T20Is effective immediately, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Monday.

"When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform and most importantly, to serve. As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of South African cricket to relinquish the captaincy in all formats," said du Plessis in a statement.