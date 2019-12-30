Facts Have Been Twisted, Final Call Lies with Ombudsman: DDCA

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) AGM on Sunday, 29 December was highlighted with Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda supposedly being manhandled by Apex Council members. The agenda was also supposedly forced through despite dissent.

But Secretary Vinod Tihara wants newly appointed Ombudsman Deepak Verma to look into the whole matter and then give his verdict on the whole matter.

Addressing the media, Tihara said that it was sad how facts were being twisted to tarnish the image of the administrators unnecessarily.

"The video is here for all of you to see and facts have been twisted to suit the narrative. We do not wish to say anything and the final call lies with the Ombudsman. He can see the video evidence and give his verdict on the matter,” Tihara said.