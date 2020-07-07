Explained: The ‘Conflict of Interest’ Case Against Virat Kohli

The ‘Conflict of Interest’ clause was added the to BCCI Constitution following the recommendations made by the Lodha Committee. The new Constitution that came into affect on 9 August 2018 states that conflict can be found to be in any of these 5 different forms:

1. Direct or Indirect Interest: When the BCCI, a Member, the IPL or a Franchisee enter into contractual arrangements with entities in which the individual concerned or his/per relative, partner or close associate has an interest. This is to include cases where family members, partners or close associates are in positions that may, or may be seen to compromise an individual's participation, performance and discharge of roles.

2. Roles compromised: When the individual holds two separate or distinct posts or positions under the BCCI, a Member, the IPL or the Franchisee, the functions of which would require the one to be beholden to the other, or in opposition thereof.

3. Commercial conflicts: When the individual enters into endorsement contracts or other professional engagements with third parties, the discharge of which would compromise the individual's primary obligation to the game or allow for a perception that the purity of the game stands compromised.

4. Prior relationship: When the individual has a direct or indirect independent commercial engagement with a vendor or service provider in the past, which is now to be engaged by or on behalf of the BCCI, its Member, the IPL or the Franchisee.

5. Position of influence: When the individual occupies a post that calls for decisions of governance, management or selection to be made, and where a friend, relative or close affiliate is in the zone of consideration or subject to such decision-making, control or management. Also, when the individual holds any stake, voting rights or power to influence the decisions of a franchisee / club / team that participates in the commercial league( s) under BCCI.