Explained: Why Ganguly and Shah’s Tenures Could Be Just 9 Months

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s constitution, President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah are near, or past, the date of the end of their tenures as board officials. Just nine months after their appointment.

Both were elected to their positions in October 2019 after years of administrative vacuum in the BCCI as the Supreme Court waited for all members to fall in line and comply with the Lodha Committee recommendations that were added to the board’s constitution.

Ganguly (by July end) and Shah would themselves be breaching one of the Lodha recommendations – of a compulsory ‘cooling off period’– by continuing in their positions and thus are waiting for the Supreme Court’s hearing of BCCI’s plea in August, regarding this clause in the new constitution.

So, where do things stand and why are these BCCI officials expected to leave after just nine months in their posts? The Quint explains.