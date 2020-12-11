Explained: BCCI Bosses’ ‘Lifeline’, AGM & Domestic Cricket Plans

By 27 July 2020, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah had both reached the end of their tenure with the Board. And, as per the BCCI constitution they were voted to help uphold, they needed to go into a mandatory three year ‘cooling off’ period.

However, four and a half months have passed, but the two – and the many other elected members who have since also reached the end of their tenures – continue to run India’s cricket body.

So, why is this the case and till when is this status quo going to continue and what does this mean for Indian cricket, and more importantly, India’s domestic cricket?

The Quint explains: