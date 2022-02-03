Explained: Multiple Cases in Team India Bubble, But How Does Series Continue?

Four players of the Indian cricket team, including Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan, have tested positive for Covid-19, since the team started landing in Ahmedabad for the ODI series on 31 January.

Three members of the support staff have also tested positive, taking the total tally in the Indian camp to seven. However, the three-match series against West Indies is to continue as scheduled with the second and third fixtures on Wednesday and Friday.