Focus Back on Bhuvi as India Fail to Make Early Breakthroughs

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that he would have Bhuvi as the fourth seamer.

"If he was around, I would go with him as the fourth seamer. It [fitness issues] could have been a [concern]. But he did play the IPL this time around. And there was not any injury issue. Yes, in the last IPL he did pull out. But just for this game, it is being played in the month of June," he said on air, referring to period when the ball swings more in England. "I would have certainly considered Bhuvneshwar Kumar."

Bhuvneshwar was exceptional in limited-overs cricket series against England recently. He picked six wickets in three ODIs at an average of 22.5 and with an economy rate of 4.65.

In the five-match T20I series, he took four wickets at an average of 28.75 and an economy rate of 8.06.