Ex-India Spinner Neetu David Named Women’s Selection Panel Head

Former India spinner Neetu David has been appointed chairperson of a new five-member senior women's selection panel, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. The announcement ends a nearly 10-month without a selection committee in place.

Four other former India players are part of the panel. They are opener Arati Vaidya (3 Tests and 6 ODIs), fast bowler Renu Margrate (5 Tests and 23 ODIs), wicket-keeper Venkatacher Kalpana (3 Tests and 8 ODIs), and Mithu Mukherjee (4 Tests) make up the rest of the panel.