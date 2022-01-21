Everyone Will See in 2nd SA ODI That We Have New Strategies: Shikhar Dhawan

He further highlighted the importance of taking wickets in the middle-overs, something which India couldn't do in the first ODI. "It is very important in the middle overs to take wickets; we did that at the start but we couldn't in the middle. But it's part of learning."



Dhawan, who top-scored for India with a fine 79 in the first ODI, was happy on doing well at the international arena after five months. "It was a beautiful feeling to be back in the Indian side, and scoring runs straightaway after five-six months brought more confidence and clarity for me. Looking forward to do well and win the game."



The 36-year-old signed off by saying that the pitch at Paarl resembled sub-continent conditions more, which makes the set batters at the crease important.



"It was more of an Asian wicket, less bounce, not like a South African wicket. At the same time, there was some awkward turn as well. So, we knew that we have to build a partnership and take it deep because it was not easy for a newcomer to bat."