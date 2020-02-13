Every Indian Must Know Hindi: BCCI Commentator During Ranji Match

A commentator courted controversy on Thursday during Karnataka and Baroda's Ranji Trophy game by saying that "every Indian should know Hindi as it is our mother tongue".

It was the seventh over of Baroda's second innings when one of the two commentators said: "I liked the fact that Sunil Gavaskar is commentating in Hindi and is giving his valuable inputs in the same language. I also loved it that he called the dot ball as a ‘bindi' ball."