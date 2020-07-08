England vs West Indies 1st Test: How to Watch Match LIVE Online
ENG vs WI Test Match: West Indies is facing a historic opportunity since it has not won series in England since 1988
As the COVID-19 pandemic still surges across the world, the England Vs West Indies players will walk out today, 8 July, at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, to start the first international cricket match after a 117-day hiatus.
This match holds another milestone for England's Ben Stokes as he captain’s the team for the first time. He would be facing his counterpart, Jason Holder in the match. Holder would be leading the team for the 33rd time.
Holder is also the world's number 1 test all rounder and just 102 runs shy of becoming one of three Caribbean cricket players to achieve the double of 2,000 runs and wickets.
West Indies is facing a historic opportunity since it has not won a series in England since 1988.
England and West Indies Test Team Squads
England Test Squad: Ben Stokes(Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.
When Will England Vs West Indies Test Match Start?
The match will be held on 8 July 2020.
Where is the match being held?
The match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England
What time does the match begin?
The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will begin at 3 pm.
Where to watch England Vs West Indies Test Match on TV?
Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD will be broadcasting the match.
Where to watch the England Vs West Indies Test Match Online, Live Streaming?
The match will be live streamed on SonyLiv.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.