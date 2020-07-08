England vs West Indies 1st Test: How to Watch Match LIVE Online

As the COVID-19 pandemic still surges across the world, the England Vs West Indies players will walk out today, 8 July, at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, to start the first international cricket match after a 117-day hiatus.

This match holds another milestone for England's Ben Stokes as he captain’s the team for the first time. He would be facing his counterpart, Jason Holder in the match. Holder would be leading the team for the 33rd time.

Holder is also the world's number 1 test all rounder and just 102 runs shy of becoming one of three Caribbean cricket players to achieve the double of 2,000 runs and wickets.

West Indies is facing a historic opportunity since it has not won a series in England since 1988.