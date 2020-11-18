England to Play Two T20Is in First Pakistan Tour for 16 Years

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the 2021 tour on Tuesday evening following last month's invite by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a short tour in January 2021.

Due to the non-availability of its top stars during that period as they will be busy in international cricket, the ECB proposed the short tour in October in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.

"I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20Is in October 2021. This will be their first visit to Pakistan for 16 years and will open the door for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.