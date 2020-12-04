Today’s England-SA ODI Postponed After Player Tests Positive
England’s first ODI in South Africa has been called off after a South African player tested positive for COVID0-19.
Just hours before the toss of the ODI series-opener between England and South Africa, the match at Newlands has been called off after a member of the South African camp tested positive for COVID-19.
‘This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODI series,’ said Cricket South Africa in a media release.
