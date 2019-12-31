England Opener Dom Sibley Recovering as Illness Outbreak Eases

Opening batsman Dom Sibley is likely to be available for the second Test after he became the latest England player to fall ill on the tour of South Africa.

The England team says Sibley is feeling better and is expected to train with the team on Wednesday ahead of the start of the second Test in Cape Town on Friday.

England lost the first Test of the four-match series by 107 runs and was hampered by a flu-like illness that's spread through the squad. At least 11 players have fallen ill at some point on the tour, as well as six members of the support staff.