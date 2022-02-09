England Name Squad for West Indies Tests; James Anderson, Stuart Broad Left Out

Even though the two seamers will be turning 40 and 36 respectively this summer, the interim director of England Men's Cricket, Andrew Strauss has stressed that this isn't the end of their international careers.



"In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players," Strauss said.



"We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously. No one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up. It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond," he added.



Notably, the humiliating 4-0 series defeat in Australia has already seen Ashley Giles, Chris Silverwood and Graham Thorpe lose their jobs as part of the support staff.



Of those who were part of the squad in Australia, Joe Root and Ben Stokes will lead the squad in the Caribbean while young batters Zak Crawley, who impressed with a half-century at the MCG, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence retain their places alongside the more experienced Jonny Bairstow.



Chris Woakes and Craig Overton are the fast-bowling all-rounders while Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood complete the bowling stocks. Jack Leach partners Parkinson as the other spinner in the party.



England Men's selection panel, consisting of Andrew Strauss, interim head coach Paul Collingwood and head scout James Taylor, have given the maiden call-up to Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher.



The 28-year old Lees, captained the Lions squad in Australia and has shown great potential in the County Championship over the past few years with Durham and previously Yorkshire. He scored 625 runs in last year's Championship campaign, with a highest score of 129.