England Looking For Split Coaching, McCullum & Kirsten in the Frame: Report

If England end up hiring separate coaches for the white-ball and Test sides, they will become the only current top cricket-playing nation to split the role.

"The ECB's new managing director of cricket, Rob Key, is understood to have approached several potential candidates over the past fortnight, with former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten sounded out specifically about the Test role," the report said.

The 40-year-old McCullum is best remembered for his white-ball exploits, especially T20Is, where he played 71 games for New Zealand, amassing more than 2100 runs at a strike rate in excess of 136.

Key had recently said that he had sought England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan's advice on coaches, following the Test team's horror run of one win in 17 Test matches.