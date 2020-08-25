James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets

England's James Anderson on Tuesday, 25 August, became the first fast bowler and the fourth bowler overall to take 600 wickets in Test cricket after he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on Day 5 of the third Test at the Ages Bowl in Southampton.

Anderson was made to wait for the milestone due to a lengthy rain delay on the final day.

Azhar Ali, who had scored an unbeaten 141 in Pakistan's first innings, was surprised by the bounce that Anderson generated as the ball ended up deflecting off the shoulder of his bat to England captain Joe Root at the lone slip position. Root pocketed the ball despite it coming at a good pace at him.