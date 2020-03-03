No Handshakes, Only Fist Bumps for England Cricketers on SL Tour

England captain Joe Root has said that his teammates will not shake hands during their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus outbreak and will instead greet each other with fist bumps.

During their last tour of South Africa, England players suffered gastroenteritis and flu problems. In fact, a situation had arisen where England were unable to field 11 fit players on the ground.

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum," Root was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.