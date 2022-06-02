England Captain Ben Stokes Wears Graham Thorpe's Shirt at Toss for Lord's Test

On Thursday, Stokes paid tributes to Thorpe at the toss for his maiden Test as a captain, wearing an England shirt with Thorpe's name and cap number (564) instead of the traditional blazer, said a report in the newspaper Mirror.



"Our thoughts are with Graham and his family. Everyone is aware that Graham Thorpe is unfortunately very unwell in hospital at the moment," Stokes told Sky Sports. "I've spoken with his wife, Amanda, and she has been very grateful and thankful for the respect and privacy that her family has received.



"Wearing this shirt is just me, on behalf of the England cricket team, showing support to him at this tough time because we all love Thorpe and he means a hell of a lot to us," Stokes told the broadcaster.