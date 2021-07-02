England Board Likely to Give Kohli & Co Warm-up Against County Side

As per the current schedule, the Indian team is on a three-week break, which started after the World Test Championship (WTC) final last month, and will have a camp in Durham from July 15. The Test series begins on August 4 in Nottingham.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, Virat Kohli & Co was expected to play only a couple of infra-squad games and have no outing against any local county side.



However, Kohli had made known his displeasure at the current schedule after the WTC final.



"We obviously wanted first-class games, which I believe have not been given to us. I don't know what the reasons for that are," Kohli had said on June 23 after India had lost a game.



The ECB official said that the Indians will travel to Nottingham on August 1.



"The Indian Test team will report to Emirates Riverside, Durham for their pre-Test camp on 15 July and will prepare at the venue until 1 August before heading to Trent Bridge, Nottingham, ahead of the first Test starting on 4 August," he added.