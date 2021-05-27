England Batters Can’t Read Deliveries from My Hand: Axar Patel  

Patel said that the performances given by spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja over the years did not allow him to break into India Test side even though he felt he wasn't lacking anything.

"I don't feel I was lacking anything. Unfortunately, I was injured and lost my place in the ODIs. In Tests, [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin were doing well. The way Jadeja was performing, it was very hard for any other left-arm spin all-rounder to find a place. The wrist spinners - Kuldeep [Yadav] and [Yuzvendra] Chahal - were doing well. It was due to the team combination that I was out. When I got a chance, I just tried to prove myself," he added.

Patel said that he never got frustrated despite not getting opportunities since he knew he was in the scheme of things and had to grab his opportunities when the time came.