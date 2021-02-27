End of the Brutal Power of Yusuf Pathan

One thing that reminds one of Yusuf Pathan is the power that he possessed.

He was unlike his brother, Irfan. He was an introvert and much less of a showman in that sense in comparison to his younger brother.

Yet when he strode onto the field, Yusuf left an impact in every way. He was a true blue Pathan who appeared to be in command every time he walked onto the field.

For a brief while in his career, it did appear as if he commanded everything, he surveyed but sadly for him it did not last too long.

His best phase as an India cricketer coincided with the national side becoming world champion in two different formats and it just showed that he was an impact cricketer.