End Of An Era: Watson, Kumble, Buttler React as AB Announces Retirement

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. After his international retirement in 2018, de Villiers had continued to play franchise cricket, notably for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Friday's retirement from all forms of the game marks the end of his decade-long association with the franchise.

In a series of tweets, de Villiers said, "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."