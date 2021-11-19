End Of An Era: Watson, Kumble, Buttler React as AB Announces Retirement
Cricket Fraternity and fans thank South African legend AB De Villiers on Twitter for his contribution to cricket.
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. After his international retirement in 2018, de Villiers had continued to play franchise cricket, notably for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
Friday's retirement from all forms of the game marks the end of his decade-long association with the franchise.
In a series of tweets, de Villiers said, "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."
Soon after he announced his retirement, cricketers and fans from all around the world took to social media and posted heartfelt messages for him on Twitter:
The 37-year-old had played 184 IPL matches, firstly for Delhi Capitals for three seasons followed by a successful decade with Bangalore, where he formed a formidable partnership with Virat Kohli.
Overall, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68, including three centuries and 40 half-centuries while being a member of the RCB side which entered IPL playoffs five times.
"That's the reality I must accept -- and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I've had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful," AB said in his tweet.
De Villiers featured in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.
He signed off by saying, "Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first."
(With IANS Inputs)
