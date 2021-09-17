Ellyse Perry Set to Return to New-Ball Role Against Indian Women's Team

Perry, who has picked 298 international wickets across 246 Tests, ODIs and T20s, is just one of seven bowlers to have taken 150 wickets in women's ODIs.



She barely bowled during the one-day series against New Zealand in March-April, sending down just six overs in the first two matches as first change. She didn't bowl in the third ODI.



Perry did not play a single ODI in 2020.



The 30-year-old used six months away from cricket to prepare herself to get fit for bowling workload.



She is set to share the new ball as Megan is on leave and Tayla Vlaeminck is out due to workload management.



"Last summer I was grateful just to be back on the park -- a lot was made of the limited impact I had with the ball, and it's been a really great challenge to continue to evolve and try and improve that.



"Right the way across my career I've always really enjoyed the challenge of trying to get better and evolve my game because I think the game's evolved so much.



"To have such a long period of time over the off-season to (train) in Victoria has been really good obviously I've still got to perform and translate that back onto the park but I'm looking forward to the summer ahead."