Ellyse Perry Pulls Out of The Hundred

"We are obviously very disappointed that Ellyse Perry has had to withdraw from the Hundred due to personal circumstances, but we completely understand her decision and wish her all the best," Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the women's competition, said.



Perry's teammates from Australia, Ashleigh Gardner (also from Birmingham Phoenix), Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham (Welsh Fire), Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani and Annabel Sutherland (Trent Rockets), Alyssa Healy and Nicola Carey (Northern Superchargers) and Rachael Haynes (Oval Invincibles) apart from head coach Matthew Mott (head coach, Welsh Fire) had already withdrawn from the Hundred.



The reasons behind the Australia women players' exodus from the 100-ball event were due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements leading to clashing of dates with the international assignments.



Australia's home season begins from 19 September against India. The women's Hundred will begin on 21 July and end on 21 August.