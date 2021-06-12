ECB Row: Sivaramakrishnan on Racism in Sport & How it Hits Players

England's newest international cricketer Ollie Robinson had an eventful debut last week; his impressive performances with the ball were overshadowed by the discovery of racist and sexist tweets he had made nearly a decade ago.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, already facing accusations of institutional racism, sprung into action almost immediately and suspended Robinson from the second Test and instituted a disciplinary investigation into the cricketer's social media posts.

Since then, the ECB have been alerted of possible discriminatory posts by some of their top cricketers – an indication that racism and discrimination could be entrenched more deeply in the system than one had imagined.

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan – now a prominent and well-travelled broadcaster – spoke exclusively to The Quint on the Robinson saga and the ECB’s handling of the episode, he also recalled the discrimination during his days as a player and now as a broadcaster, and had his say on how racism and discrimination can be eradicated.