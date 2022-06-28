Edgbaston Would Suit R Ashwin; He's Got a Good Record There: Graeme Swann

In the only time India played against England in Edgbaston, it was in the 2018 series opener where Ashwin took 4/62 and 3/59 in both innings, especially bamboozling Sir Alastair Cook twice.



"Because this is Edgbaston, I would go to people who played at Edgbaston before. Ravichandran Ashwin has played there and done well. It's a wicket that would suit his type of bowling; it does turn. There's not great bounce in the pitch, so the extra height that he has got will help the spinner. He's got a good record here, in 2018 where he got Alastair Cook out with a pearl which he pitched in middle and leg and hit the off (stump).



"Personally, I would play Ravichandran Ashwin in every Test match India plays. Not only with what he brings to the table with his bowling, but his batting as well. But what you do with rest of bowling line-up? You are spoilt for choice as Jadeja can play as out-and-out batsman. So, I think, definitely Ashwin (for Edgbaston)," said said Swann in a virtual conference organised by Sony Sports.



While Ashwin and Jadeja constitute India's spin attack, England will be delighted by left-arm spinner Jack Leach's form, especially in picking a 10-wicket haul against New Zealand at Leeds. Swann feels that Leach can put the Indian batters to best, citing the backing of head coach Brendon McCullum, but feels that he would have to be at his confident best.



"Jack Leach just seems to be touched by the confidence that Baz McCullum has weaved around and has got 10 wickets. It's a good time to make comparison as Jack will be at his absolute best and is most confident. In the past, Jack struggled with his confidence levels against good players and getting them out. If he has managed to overcome that mental hurdle, then Jack would do well. He's a good bowler, but he does not have to be overawed by the big Indian crowd in Birmingham."



On the batting front, India are welcoming back their solid top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who forced his way back into the team after amassing 720 runs in eight innings for Sussex in the early phase of County Championship, including four centuries, at a whopping average of 120.